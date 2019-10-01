Services
Suzanne Marie Langlois


1947 - 2019
Suzanne Marie Langlois Obituary
Suzanne Marie Langlois

Newark - Private graveside burial services for Suzanne Marie Langlois, 71, of Newark, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark.

Suzanne died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born in West Warwick, Rhode Island on October 26, 1947 to the late Roland Edouard and Lorraine Marie (Thuotte) Langlois.

A 1964 graduate of Newark Catholic High School, Suzanne received her Bachelor Degree from The Ohio State University and Master's Degree from Yale University, both in the study of Archeology. Suzanne worked for many years throughout the state of Ohio, mostly within the realm of Native American Archeology.

She is survived by her sisters and brother-in-law, Lucille Langlois (Don Meyers) of Vienna, Austria, and Marguerite Langlois of Seattle, Washington.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark is assisting with the arrangements. To share your memory of Suzanne or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 1, 2019
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
