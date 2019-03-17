|
|
Sylvester L. "Skip" Cole, Sr.
NEWARK -
A home going service, celebrating the life of Sylvester "Skip" Cole, Sr., 66, of Newark, will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Michael A. Noble officiating. Burial will be in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may call at the church, 383 Washington Street, Newark, one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Skip was born on August 25, 1952 to the late Ernest E. and Elizabeth (Watson) Cole. He passed away at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville on March 10, 2019.
Skip graduated from Newark High School, Class of 1970. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force Reserves. Prior to retirement, he worked for Owens Corning Fiberglas for many years. He was Baptized and was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading, fishing, working out, barbequing, and was an avid Ohio State University and Cleveland Browns fan. Skip always started his morning with a cup of coffee, with newspaper in hand, while watching the news on TV. He also enjoyed eating cotton candy, chocolate covered marshmallows and home cooked meals, but most important in his life was the time he spent with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family and friends.
Survivors include his children, Sylvester "Skipper" Cole, Jr. and Lisa Lynn Cole; grandchildren, Darris Royster, Ta'Leah Royster; six great grandchildren; sisters, Lynn H. Cole and Lisa (Shawn) Cole-Hamilton; brother, John Cole; and numerous other family and extended family members.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Skip to the or the . Envelopes will be available at the church.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 17, 2019