Sylvia Jean Fekete
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Sylvia Jean Fekete, 81, of Newark, will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Robert Caw officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Saturday, December 21st, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Sylvia was born on November 5, 1938 in Grantsville, WV to the late Jack and Ida (Cantwell) Church. She passed away at Licking Memorial Hospital on December 16, 2019.
Prior to retirement, Sylvia worked at Owens-Corning for many years and was a devoted homemaker to her family. She enjoyed cruising, flower gardening, feeding her birds, going to the casino, traveling, and she was proud that she had visited all 50 states. She had an uplifting personality, would help anyone in need, but most important was the time she spent with her loving family.
Survivors include her children, Deborah (Martin) Clark, Denise (Jim Hawthorne) Fogle, Diane (Harold) Borneman and Robert (Stephanie) Fekete; sister, Merrell Strawn; grandchildren, Alisa (Gary), Dawna (Greg), Marty, Erica (Randy), Donzel (Ashley), Shawn, Belinda (Richie), David (Megan), Margaret, Jerry (Danielle), Robert and Ian; sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Church, Alice Church and Delores Church; and numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Fekete in 1990; son, Donzel Cunningham; great granddaughter, Skylar; sister, Geneva Richards; and brothers, Fred Church, Jack Church and Ray Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sylvia to Disabled American Veterans or the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019