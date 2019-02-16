|
|
Sylvia M. Yaekle
Pataskala - A graveside service celebrating the life of Sylvia M. Yaekle, 94, formerly of Lorain, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus with Rev. Mark Katrick as celebrant.
Sylvia passed away Wednesday at Chapel Grove Inn. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Edward and Rose Rudolph.
Sylvia moved to Lorain, Ohio in 1957 when her husband, the late Rev. Donald Yaekle served at St. John's United Church of Christ. She was an elementary school secretary for over 20 years.
After retirement, Sylvia moved to Pataskala, Ohio where she volunteered at Mount Carmel East Hospital and served several terms as Secretary and one as President of the Mount Carmel Auxiliary. She is known for her talent making beautiful stain glass items that she shared with others and knitting for Newborns in Need.
In addition to her parents, Sylvia, was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, sister, Ruth; brother, Edward; and step-grandson, Todd Englehardt.
Two sons; Gary and Elizabeth Yaekle and Paul and Brenna Yaekle, brother, Alan and his wife Carolyn; and numerous nieces and nephews, survive Sylvia.
In lieu of flower, the family requests memorial contributions made in her name to St. John's UCC 285 National Drive, Newark, OH 43055 or to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 16, 2019