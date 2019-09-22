|
Tamera Jo Mason
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Tamera Jo "Tammy" Mason, 65, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Tammy, a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at her home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Newark, Ohio on July 14, 1954, the daughter of John and Elsie (Bodkin) Nethers.
Tammy was a member of the Licking Valley High School Class of 1972, and completed several adult study courses at C-TEC. She was retired from Holophane where she worked for 33 years in the assembly department, most notably assembling the lights currently shining on Wrigley Field.
As an avid bowler, Tammy loved to compete and participated in the Queen's Tournament. She enjoyed camping, fishing, playing euchre, and would often end her day by reading her Bible or praying the Rosary.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 40 years, John Mason; her children, John Iden, Brian Iden, Cary Iden (Lisa Monroe), and David (Cassey) Mason; her grandson, Mathew (Julia) Iden; siblings, Pamela Lewis, John Nethers, Rosemary Dondera, William (Lori) Nethers, and Loren Nethers; her beloved dog, Bilbo; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call from 4-7 P.M., Monday, September 23, 2019, at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 22, 2019