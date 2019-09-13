|
|
Tammie Melane Landis
GRANVILLE - A gathering celebrating the life of Tammie Melane Landis, 58, of Granville, will be held on Thursday, September 19, from 1-5 p.m. at Denison University, Slayter Hall.
Tammie passed away September 10, 2019 unexpectedly at Riverside Hospital. She was born October 20, 1960 in Newark.
Tammie was a 1978 graduate of Utica High School and she worked at Denison University. She was truly one of a kind—she was a caring, loving and a giving person, especially to her son, and the students at Denison University. She was a daughter, a sister, and a Mother. Tammie will be dearly missed…Her legacy will live on with every person she has touched with her words and actions also through her organ and tissue donation.
She is survived by her father, Larry (Dorothy) O'Dell; her mother, Pauline Wright; a son, Hank Landis; three stepchildren, Nathan Landis, Sarah Landis and Tabitha Braxton; a granddaughter, Kyra Landis; many other step-grandchildren; a brother, Todd (Kay) O'Dell; two sisters, Tawna England and Tiffany Allen; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Landis; paternal grandparents, Howard and Mary O'Dell; maternal grandparents, Andy and Mary Florian; and her stepfather, Bob Wright.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 13, 2019