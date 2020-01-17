Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Tammy D. Crumrine

Newark - July 30th, 1959 - January 14, 2020

Tammy D. Crumrine 60, of Newark passed away on Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following a brief illness. Tammy was a waitress at the Natoma for many years. Also, Giant Eagle. Enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, fishing and being outdoors. Her heart was in serving people. Was a great help assisting at the Salvation Army. She is survived by her soulmate Michael E. Yantis of Newark, daughter Michelle M. Yantis (Geoff Retherford) of Newark. Grandchildren Brooklynn, Carly and Arianna. Sister Pamela (Phillip) Helms of Newark, Brother Charles (Reva) Rine of Newark. Nieces Ashley Moore, Misty Martin and Christy Rine. She was preceded in death by her father Donald F. Rine and her mother and step-father Connie M. (McClain) & Richard J. Handley. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Salvation Army @ 250 E. Main St., Newark. Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation is honored to care for Tammy and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
