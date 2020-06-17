Tammy D. Higley
Heath - Private funeral services for Tammy D. Higley 58 of Heath will be held Saturday June 20, 2020 at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Tammy died unexpectedly on Saturday June13, 2020 in Zanesville. She was born April 22, 1962 in Columbus.
Tammy was a loving caregiver throughout her life. She was a 1981 graduate of Newark High School. She volunteered tirelessly at the Licking County Humane Society, providing homes to many of the pets. She was a wonderful cook and was asked to bake many cakes for special occasions. She was active at the Newark Eagles # 387. She enjoyed cruises and shopping. Her grandchildren were a great enjoyment in her life.
She is survived by children, Christine "Chrissy" Penick of Newark, Holly (David) Burwell of Utica, Ashley (Zach) Eldred of W.VA, Justin (Sarah) Higley of Thornville; siblings, Robin (Ty) Fink, Ronnie Forrest, Jr. all of Newark, Carolyn Forrest; grandchildren, Broderick Gaskell, Taih Tomcisin, Freya Burwell, Gunnison Eldred, Colter Eldred, Jaxton Higley, Jayceton Higley; many adopted children including, Chris Sorg, Lani Skaggs & Declan; several nieces, nephews and her fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Ray and Carol P. (Eisnnicher) New; husband, Jeffrey B. Higley; sister, Cindy Forrest and infant brother, Christopher Forrest.
Visitation will be held Friday June 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with Eagles services being conducted at 5:45 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME 1850 West Main Street with social distancing being observed.
The family requests memorial contribution to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. Heath, OH 43056. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Published in Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.