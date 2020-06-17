Tammy D. Higley
1962 - 2020
Tammy D. Higley

Heath - Private funeral services for Tammy D. Higley 58 of Heath will be held Saturday June 20, 2020 at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Tammy died unexpectedly on Saturday June13, 2020 in Zanesville. She was born April 22, 1962 in Columbus.

Tammy was a loving caregiver throughout her life. She was a 1981 graduate of Newark High School. She volunteered tirelessly at the Licking County Humane Society, providing homes to many of the pets. She was a wonderful cook and was asked to bake many cakes for special occasions. She was active at the Newark Eagles # 387. She enjoyed cruises and shopping. Her grandchildren were a great enjoyment in her life.

She is survived by children, Christine "Chrissy" Penick of Newark, Holly (David) Burwell of Utica, Ashley (Zach) Eldred of W.VA, Justin (Sarah) Higley of Thornville; siblings, Robin (Ty) Fink, Ronnie Forrest, Jr. all of Newark, Carolyn Forrest; grandchildren, Broderick Gaskell, Taih Tomcisin, Freya Burwell, Gunnison Eldred, Colter Eldred, Jaxton Higley, Jayceton Higley; many adopted children including, Chris Sorg, Lani Skaggs & Declan; several nieces, nephews and her fur babies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Ray and Carol P. (Eisnnicher) New; husband, Jeffrey B. Higley; sister, Cindy Forrest and infant brother, Christopher Forrest.

Visitation will be held Friday June 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with Eagles services being conducted at 5:45 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME 1850 West Main Street with social distancing being observed.

The family requests memorial contribution to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. Heath, OH 43056. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com






Published in Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 16, 2020
My condolences to the family
Renee Legan
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
Heather Leisure
Family
June 16, 2020
Tammy was such a wonderful, loving, and caring person. It breaks my heart not to speak with her every week. I loved her very much. I'm so sorry for the loss of Tammy. And I'm sorry I cant be there to pay my respects to the immediate family. Just know she will be greatly missed. And will always be in my heart.
Misty Leisure
Family
