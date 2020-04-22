|
|
Ted Keefe
Thornville - Ted B. Keefe, 93, of Thornville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 21, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born November 8, 1926, in Madison, Indiana, the son of the late Jesse and Jane (Schoolcraft) Keefe. He served honorably in the US Armed forces. Retired after 30+ years at Kaiser Aluminum in Heath. 50 year Member of Thornville Lodge F. & A.M.; Member and Past Post Commander at V.F.W. Post #1388 at Buckeye Lake. Original member of Licking Township Volunteer Fire Department. Ted loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, boating on Lake Erie. He is survived by his family: son Jeff (Denise) Keefe of Thornville, grandchildren Michael (Stacy) Keefe, Jarod (Robyn) Baas, Joel (Caroline) Baas, Nicole Keefe and J.P. (Brittany) Keefe; great grandchildren Skyler, Jackson, Finn, Daelin, Landin and Julius; his siblings Sandra (Bob) Keyse, Max (Joyce) Keefe, Sonya (Bob) Crawford; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dora in 2009, his twin sons, his brothers Lyle and Newell Keefe.
Private family services will take place at the Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service. An on-line guest register and video tribute are available at hoskinsonfuneral.com
Inurnment with military honors will follow at a later date in the Jacksontown Cemetery, where Ted will be inurned with his beloved wife Dora.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Ted and the Keefe family.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020