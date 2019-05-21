Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
NEWARK - A funeral service for Ted Roberts, 79, of Newark, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with James Mills officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Ted passed away May 19, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born November 27, 1939, in Ashland, KY, to the late Theodore Roberts, Sr., and Juanita (Barney) Roberts.

Ted retired from Matlack. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a member of Baltimore Church of Christ, where he was a song leader. Ted enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing, camping, and loved OSU football and March Madness.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Jo (Crawford) Roberts; children, Rhonda "Susie Q" (Brent) Lange of Howard, David Roberts of Marysville, and Scott Roberts of Newark; grandchildren, Heather (Rodney) Bostic, Melissa (Ken) Ristau, Tyler (Courtney) Lange, Aislinn (Matt) Sayers, Reagan Roberts, Reed Roberts, and Landon Roberts, and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, JoAnn Roberts.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 21, 2019
