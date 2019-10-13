|
Teresa Lynn Mealick
Corning - Teresa Lynn Mealick, 59, of Corning, Ohio died in Crooksville at approximately 8:30 AM, Friday, October 11, 2019.
She was born August 26, 1960 in San Diego, California, the daughter of Noel Phillips and the late Margaret (nee: Lee) Phillips.
Teresa was a member of St. Louisville Church of Christ. She was greatly involved in the artist community in the Zanesville area, she loved creating ceramics and stained glass. Teresa was a devoted wife, mother and 'Ninny'. She loved her family dearly.
Left behind to mourn her passing is her husband of 33 years, Charles Mealick; her beloved daughters, Dianne (Nathan) Starner and Sarah (Eusebio Poncebanda) Trapp, both of Corning; her sister, Tammie Phillips of Washington state; her brother, James Phillips of Johnstown and her darling grandchildren, Savannah Trapp, Gwendolyn and Magdalena Starner, Charles and Serenity Banda.
The family is following Teresa's wishes to be cremated.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019