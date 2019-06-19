|
Terra Roberts
Newark - Terra Kay Roberts, age 68, of Newark, Ohio died June 14, 2019 at home. She was born in Newark, Ohio on July 2, 1949, the daughter of the late Paul Arter and Helen (Yarnelli) Arter. Kay is survived by her daughter, Kandy Kay Smith; granddaughter, Evie Lynn Smith; brother, David D. (Norma) Arter; sisters, Mary (David) Keeran and Paula Davis; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved son, Carlos Paul Smith; husband, John O. Roberts; and brother-in-law, Bill Davis. Kay spent many years employed at Arlington Nursing Home. She was a devoted, loving mother and sister. Anyone who knew Kay knew that she could always put a smile on your face. She will be missed. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in the Advocate on June 19, 2019