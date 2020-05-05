|
|
Terri Lynn Lake
Hebron - Terri Lynn Lake, age 60, of Hebron, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her residence with her caring family by her side.
She was born May 4, 1959 in Newark, Ohio to the late Donald E. and Barbara (Baker) Bowen.
Terri enjoyed everything life had to offer from watching old black and white movies to playing the slot machines and betting the dog races at Wheeling Downs. She was a bingo fanatic managing numerous cards at the same time. She was also an excellent cook, making her famous spaghetti for her family.
Terri was the one who always hosted Thanksgiving and will forever be remembered as a kind sweet soul affectionately known as "Ma Ma". She was active with the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Licking Aerie #387 in Newark. Above all Terri was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, who absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of nineteen years, Brian Reed Lake, whom she married on August 18, 2001. She and husband Brian, had been together since the early 1980's; a son, Todd Michael (Susannah) Bowen; three sisters Donna Prince, Beverly Wickham and Ruth Morrison, to whom she was especially close; two grandchildren, Dylin Scott Bowen and Hunter Michael Bowen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary McClung.
No calling hours or services will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made in Terri's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Lake family.
Published in the Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020