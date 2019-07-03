|
|
Terry A. Mertens
Utica - A graveside service for Terry A. Mertens, 77, of Utica, will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Homer Cemetery with Pastor Richard Hite officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Licking Co. Veterans Alliance.
Terry passed away July 1, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Rehab Center. He was born February 11, 1942, in Columbus to the late John and Katherine (Schundlemire) Mertens.
He was a member of Church on the Rise, Mount Vernon. He was a proud Navy Veteran and retired from Kaiser Aluminum after 28 years. Terry enjoyed going to flea markets and collection Pepsi memorabilia.
He is survived by his son, Teddy Mertens of Johnstown; daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Tom Mentz of Newark, Jeannie and Ernie Scott of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Felicia Miller, Montana and Katie Mentz Sarah (Brad) Hite and Grant Scott; great-grandchildren, Landen Kimbler, Sophia Taliaferro, Rylee and Finnley Hite; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rebecca and Michael Lusk, Susan and Robert Koslowski; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Sharon Mead, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Dianne G. Mertens who passed away June 2, 2012; step-mother, LaVerne Mertens and step-father, John Hancock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzeheimers Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 or Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1100 Dennison Ave., Columbus, OH 43201.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate on July 3, 2019