Terry Lee Jenkins



Newark - Terry Lee Jenkins born in Newark December 8, 1946 passed away suddenly Friday, March 29, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.



Terry was a life-long resident of Licking County and graduate of Heath High School, proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam, and retired from Newark Air Force Base and Boeing. Terry was an avid hunter, fisherman, billiards player and longtime member of the Heath Eagles.



Terry enjoyed keeping an immaculate yard, his annual fishing trips to Canada, and cooking a home-made pot of chicken and noodles.



Terry was preceded in death by his beloved parents Lawrence and Helen (Maharg).



Terry is survived by sister Judy (Jeff) Hardy of Newark, daughter Lana (Lane) Griffith of Lenoir City, TN, granddaughters Brooklyn, Reagan, Landry, and Hannah Griffith as well as niece Rolynda Tassan (John), and great-nephews Cedric and Trac Tassan.



Graveside Military Funeral Honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 1:30pm at Barnes Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11am-1pm at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street in Newark.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019