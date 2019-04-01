Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Barnes Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Lee Jenkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terry Lee Jenkins Obituary
Terry Lee Jenkins

Newark - Terry Lee Jenkins born in Newark December 8, 1946 passed away suddenly Friday, March 29, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.

Terry was a life-long resident of Licking County and graduate of Heath High School, proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam, and retired from Newark Air Force Base and Boeing. Terry was an avid hunter, fisherman, billiards player and longtime member of the Heath Eagles.

Terry enjoyed keeping an immaculate yard, his annual fishing trips to Canada, and cooking a home-made pot of chicken and noodles.

Terry was preceded in death by his beloved parents Lawrence and Helen (Maharg).

Terry is survived by sister Judy (Jeff) Hardy of Newark, daughter Lana (Lane) Griffith of Lenoir City, TN, granddaughters Brooklyn, Reagan, Landry, and Hannah Griffith as well as niece Rolynda Tassan (John), and great-nephews Cedric and Trac Tassan.

Graveside Military Funeral Honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 1:30pm at Barnes Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11am-1pm at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street in Newark.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now