|
|
Terry "Spike" Ruble
Newark - Terry "Spike" Lynn Ruble, 74, of Newark, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born April 3, 1946 in Decatur, Il to William Howard and Delores Ann (Jordan) Ruble.
Spike had a long career in music. He was a professional musician his entire life from early adolescence. He shared the stage with hundreds of friends and entertained thousands of people for decades. He also enjoyed a career in optometry. He had a clever ornery sense of humor and was known as a notorious smooth talker and charmer.
He is survived by his children, Angela Ruble-Gibson, Jeff Simpson, Sean (Melissa) Ruble, And Anthony Ruble; grandchildren, R.J. Smith, Andrew Reed, Ethan Gibson, Kloey Ruble, Gracin,Ruble, Dasia Ruble, and T.Rex Ruble; mother, Delores Ann Ruble; brothers, Daryl Ruble, Rodney Ruble, Steve Ruble, and William Howard Ruble II; sister, Diana Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by son, Richard Lynn Smith, and father, William Howard Ruble.
A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from May 8 to May 9, 2020