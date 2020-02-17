|
|
Tessa Marie Clagg
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to announce the passing of another beautiful soul Tessa Marie Clagg 24 went home to our Lord and Savior Sunday February 9. 2020 at 10:42 a.m at the OSU Wexner Medical in Columbus Ohio.
Tessa was born to Milton J Clagg 11 & August Steinbrook on Sunday April 16th 1995 at 8:17 p.m.
Tessa was a 2013 graduate of Lakewood High School. She was a very outgoing person that made a lasting impression on everyone she met.
Tessa is survived by her mother August(Randy) Kress of Rushville Ohio,her father Milton J (Jamie) Clagg 11 of Thornville Ohio, Fiance Michael Slack & step children (Michael& Keeden) Slack of Buckeye Lake Ohio, grandmother Patricia Miller of Marysville Ohio,grandfather Buddy Alford of Buckeye Lake Ohio, grandfather Pat Alkire of Thornville Ohio siblings Taleigh Fitch,William Russell ,Milton Clagg111 David Clagg,Julian Steinbrook,aunt's, uncle's Spoke, Tree Miller, Jeremy (Jessica) Steinbrook,Adam(Lisa) Miller cousins, Phoenix, Lushion,Skylynn,Diamond,Todd,Mikey,Aaron. Tessa is proceeded in death by loving grandparents Frederick A Miller of Rushville Ohio,Butch & Mary Clagg of Thornville Ohio, great-grandparents Leon ,Harold&Susan Myrtle, Ruth, Mary.
We will celebrate the life of Tessa Marie Clagg on Saturday February 22.2020 at 1:00 p.m at Crossroads Baptist Church 75 North 6th St Newark Ohio 43055 with Pastor Tim Sowards officiating.No graveside service will be held.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2020