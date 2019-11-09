Services
1927 - 2019
Thelma Eddy Obituary
Thelma Eddy

Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Thelma Mae (Francis) Eddy, will be held at 4pm October, 12th at the McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., in Granville with Chaplain Michael Reynolds as celebrant. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private inurnment will be done at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Thelma Eddy loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 at the O.S.U. Medical Center in Columbus. A lifelong resident of Newark, Ohio Thelma was born in 1927 in Newark, OH to the late William Jay and Myrtle Belle Francis. She graduated from Newark High School, and attended Miami University. In 1948, she married Howard "Red" Eddy and raised a son and daughter, Bruce and Dian. In her younger years, she lifeguarded in the summers, worked at the Newark Advocate. After raising her children, she went back to OSU to finish her teaching degree.

Thelma had a passion for friends, playing bridge, reading, OSU football, puzzles, gardening, and her many dogs and cats, last being Cooper. She also spent many years socializing, swimming and golfing at Moundbuilders Country Club, where she and her husband, Red, were members for many years. She was a past member of Second Presbyterian Church in Newark. Sea was also member of Monday Talks, The Elks, and The Phi Sigets.

Their family spent many summers at Buckeye Lake on the houseboat that Red built and wonderful winters on Sanibel Island and Pine Island, FL where they had a house boat and later a winter home. She was known for her wit and sense of humor, her friendship, and her love of hunting morel mushrooms each spring.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, her nephew, Tim Wood, and her sister, Betty Francis Wood. She is survived by her son, Bruce Eddy, her daughter, Dian Eddy, her nephew, Thom Wood M.D, along with grandnephews, all of whom knew her simply as "Aunt T".

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio Foundation, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 or Salvation Army, 250 East Main Street P.O. Box 774, Newark, OH 43058. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
