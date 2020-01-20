|
Thelma J. Holmes
Newark - Funeral services Thelma J. Holmes, 94 of Newark will be held Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street with Pastor Anthony Payton officiating. Burial will follow in Perryton Cemetery. Calling hours will be observed Wednesday from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m.
Thelma died Sunday afternoon January 19, 2020 surrounded by her family at Flint Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born August 13, 1925 in Newark to Howard V. and Myrtle M. (Hissong) Taylor.
Thelma graduated from Granville High School and was employed for 20 years with Sears. She enjoyed bluegrass music, she was especially fond of Frosty Morning, TNT and Chestnut Ridge.
She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Boyer of Chesnee, SC, Diana Brown of Brookville, Debbie (Kirk) Lloyd of Newark, Deena (Rocky) Brown of Frazeysburg; grandchildren, Tami Boyer, Tom (Erika) Boyer, Karena (Jeff) DeLozier, Kris (Corey) Steele, Michelle Brown & Sean Rice, Matt (Randa) Lloyd, Tim (Amanda) Lloyd, Cami (Doug) Baker, Angie (Jimmy) King; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, Don (Mickey) Hinkens of Mt. Vernon; a niece, Anita Howard of Newark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dickie L. Holmes in 1961; infant twins, Donna K. and Darrell L. Holmes; sister, Dorothy Howard; son-in-law, Chuck Boyer.
The family requests memorial contributions to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020