Services
Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home
201 Newark Road
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 393-1076
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home
201 Newark Road
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home
201 Newark Road
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma M. Caldwell


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thelma M. Caldwell Obituary
Thelma M. Caldwell

Mount Vernon - Thelma M. Caldwell, age 83, of Mount Vernon passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side. She was born on July 4, 1935 in Noble County, Ohio to the late Sherman and Lucille (Bond) Johnson. Thelma was an avid reader, loved music and playing the organ, enjoyed camping, making crafts and traveling. She attended the Gay St. United Methodist Church. Thelma is survived by her husband, of over 62 years, Harold Caldwell; her son Jeffrey (Donna Jo Hollar) Caldwell; and her brother Mark Johnson. Friends may call on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 12 â" 1 PM at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home. A service will follow, beginning at 1PM, with Rev. Karen Oehl officiating. Burial will take place in Newark Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Gay Street United Methodist Church, 18 N. Gay St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thelma M. Caldwell.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now