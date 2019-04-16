|
|
Thelma M. Caldwell
Mount Vernon - Thelma M. Caldwell, age 83, of Mount Vernon passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side. She was born on July 4, 1935 in Noble County, Ohio to the late Sherman and Lucille (Bond) Johnson. Thelma was an avid reader, loved music and playing the organ, enjoyed camping, making crafts and traveling. She attended the Gay St. United Methodist Church. Thelma is survived by her husband, of over 62 years, Harold Caldwell; her son Jeffrey (Donna Jo Hollar) Caldwell; and her brother Mark Johnson. Friends may call on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 12 â" 1 PM at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home. A service will follow, beginning at 1PM, with Rev. Karen Oehl officiating. Burial will take place in Newark Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Gay Street United Methodist Church, 18 N. Gay St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thelma M. Caldwell.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 16, 2019