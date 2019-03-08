Services
Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue P.O. Box 317
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-1310
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Six Mile Cemetery
Resources
Thelma Mae "Sue" Buchanan


Thelma Mae "Sue" Buchanan Obituary
Thelma "Sue" Mae Buchanan

Cove, AR - Thelma "Sue" Mae Buchanan age 74 of Cove, Arkansas passed away February 22, 2019 in Cove, Arkansas.

Sue was born on October 20, 1944 in Newark, Ohio to the late Paul Wiley and the late Thelma McClain Wiley. She was a loving and kind homemaker, and she enjoyed raising her family. Sue adored her dogs, they were her fur babies. She was a dedicated and kind mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.

She is survived by, sons, Jerry Wiley and wife Mary of Alabama, Monty Buchanan and wife Carla of Mississippi; daughters, Donna Smith of West Virginia, Patty Bradford and husband Donald of Alabama,; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Hazel Kennedy of Washington State.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son Jody Buchanan, and a sisters Norma Jean and Marie Barrett and her brother Ralph York.

Graveside service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Six Mile Cemetery under the direction of the Beasley Wood Funeral Home of Mena.

General Visitation.

www.beasleywoodfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 8, 2019
