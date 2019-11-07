|
|
A funeral service celebrating the life of Thelma Marie Sothen, age 92, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home. Friends may call from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Burial will take place in Wilson Cemetery.
Thelma was born February 21, 1927 in Morgantown, West Virginia to the late William Leslie and Ethel L. (Short) Chipps. She passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio).
Thelma was a homemaker and was totally devoted to raising her children. She was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Newark and enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, and caring for and enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Karen Fay (Randall Frank, Sr.) Ardrey, Sharon Kay Field, Dennis Keith (Leona K.) Sothen, Donna Gay (Franklin T.) Gregory, Rodney Brian Sothen, and Ronda Dawn (Steve) Ferry; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Gilbert Sothen, Sr.; daughters and son-in-law, Linda Marie and Thomas Daniel Young, Janice Leota Andrews, Gladys Jean Williams and Thelma Loreen "Sissy" Sterling; son, Andrew Gilbert "Sonny" Sothen, Jr.; four brothers and two sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019