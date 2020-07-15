Theodore "Ted" Angeletti
Newark - Theodore Charles "Ted" Angeletti, 97, of Newark, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. He was born March 9, 1923 in Newark to the late Clorindo and Marie (D'Agostino) Angeletti.
Ted was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII. He began his working career with his father-in-law, Frank Berry at Brunswick Pool Hall. He then became a Realtor and that launched him into his career as a Contractor/ Builder. Ted was the developer of the Gregory Park Subdivision which became his most important build. He loved the Gregory Park Subdivision and it meant so much to him and his family. He attended St. Edward's Catholic Church in Granville and was member of the Elks Lodge #391. He coached little league baseball for several years and had the opportunity to influence many young lives. When Ted had a chance to relax, he did so by, sitting on his porch and listening to country music, or watching sports. He loved his family and his granddaughters very much.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Gregory F. Angeletti and Tina M. Angeletti; two granddaughters, Kelsie L. Angeletti and Kristina J. (Angeletti) Butts; and two great granddaughters, Jean M. Butts and Allie M. Butts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean L. (Berry) Angeletti; three brothers; and three sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 and/or Smile Train, 633 Third Ave. 9th Floor, New York, New York 10017. (www.my.smiletrain.org
)
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Wilson Cemetery with Pastor Steve Brand officiating.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com