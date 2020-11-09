Theodore E "Ted" Copeland
Mount Vernon - Theodore E. "Ted" Copeland, age 80, of Mount Vernon passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 21, 1940 in Monongalia County, West Virginia to the late Theodore L. and Rachel (Hill) Copeland. Ted is survived by his son Brent (Michelle Blubaugh) Copeland, Shane (Brenda) Copeland, Mike Price, Scott Price; his grandchildren Brett Copeland and Jordan Copeland; and his brother David (Alicia) Copeland. In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his sister Beverly Gill. In keeping with Ted's wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private gathering at a later date. To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
