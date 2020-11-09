1/
Theodore E. "Ted" Copeland
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore E "Ted" Copeland

Mount Vernon - Theodore E. "Ted" Copeland, age 80, of Mount Vernon passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 21, 1940 in Monongalia County, West Virginia to the late Theodore L. and Rachel (Hill) Copeland. Ted is survived by his son Brent (Michelle Blubaugh) Copeland, Shane (Brenda) Copeland, Mike Price, Scott Price; his grandchildren Brett Copeland and Jordan Copeland; and his brother David (Alicia) Copeland. In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his sister Beverly Gill. In keeping with Ted's wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private gathering at a later date. To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Theodore E. "Ted" Copeland.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Dowds Chapel
201 Newark Road
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 393-1076
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Dowds Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved