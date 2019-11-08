|
|
Theodosia "Teddy" Westlake
Granville - A graveside service for Theodosia "Teddy" Nelson Westlake will be held at 9:30 AM, November 30, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville, Ohio, with Pastor Bob Long officiating. A memorial service celebrating her life will follow at 11:30 AM at Centenary United Methodist Church, 102 E. Broadway, in Granville, where the family will receive friends in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service.
A graduate of Denison University, class of 1951, Teddy died peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Kendal of Granville, surrounded by loving & devoted family, friends, and caregivers. She was born in 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Theodosia Darling Seibold Nelson and William George Nelson, Jr.
During her studies at Denison, Teddy met the love of her life, James MacDonald Westlake. Being stranded together in Granville's winter storm of 1950 kindled Teddy & Jim's romance into a lifetime together--61 years of marriage--until Jim's death on Sept. 1, 2012.
A passionate musician, Teddy was an excellent pipe organist and pianist and accomplished musical director, who made a career out of teaching the piano. Teddy and Jim were founders of Granville's Village Voices, more recently known as Vintage Voices.
Teddy loved her country and honored the fearless men and women who help defend it. She and Jim were long-time active members of the Licking County Veterans Alliance, which she considered family. Teddy was active on the Meet and Greet committee at Kendal, where she and Jim were "pioneer members," and where until recently she also coordinated and often performed in musical programs and church services. She and Jim were former members of Granville Couples Golf and Granville Golf Club.
Ever vivacious and gregarious, Teddy deeply enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She was a consummate performer and an unabashed hugger & giver of advice. She felt privileged to have travelled to five of the seven continents: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. As recently as 2018, Teddy maintained a regular annual schedule of attending Gold Star Mother's Weekend in Washington, D.C., where her beloved maternal grandmother, Grace Darling Seibold, originally founded the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., just 17 days before Teddy was born.
Surviving are her sister, Grace Darling Nelson Williams; sister-in-law Jennie Anita Westlake Findley; nieces, Samantha Williams Eckenrode and Vicki Everitt Findley; nephews, Frank Whitaker Williams and Donald (Deby) Ernest Findley; dear friend Marcia Brannon; and a whole host of other family members, surrogate family, and beloved Kendal friends, including the extended family children & grandchildren, Barb & Phil Gregg, Ellen & David Long, Jackie Dawson, and Sarah & Larry Doyle and their sons. Teddy was a shining joy with an inimitable and unforgettable personality. She will be sorely missed and never forgotten.
In addition to her parents and four older brothers and sisters, Teddy is preceded in death by her husband and their unborn son, who was to have been named William Hopkins Westlake.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Veterans Alliance, P.O. Box 854, Newark, OH 43058; the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc, 2128 Leroy Place, NW, Washington, DC 20008; or Hospice of Central Ohio Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019