Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Vigil
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Theresa A. DiBlasio Obituary
Theresa A. DiBlasio

Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Theresa A. DiBlasio, 87, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Saturday, July 20, 2019 with Fr. Bob Penhallurick as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Theresa, a devoted parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her lifelong family home in Newark where she was born on January 14, 1932, to the late Michele C. and Angela M. (Favo) DiBlasio.

A 1952 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, Theresa was an avid fan of Notre Dame and Newark Catholic Athletics. Over the years, Theresa worked at Licking Laundry, Licking Landmark Farm Bureau, and was retired from the Stewart Brothers & Alward Furniture Store.

Beyond her faith and her family, Theresa found joy in watching TV game shows, playing BINGO, and scratch-off lottery tickets.

Theresa was very proud of her Italian heritage and was blessed to have many close friends and family who meant the world to her. She will be greatly missed by her sister, Mary Jane O'Neal; her brother Carl DiBlasio; many beloved nieces and nephews; and the many devoted friends and neighbors who have offered transportation and companionship over the years.

In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her sisters, Sarah and Frances DiBlasio; brothers (sisters-in-law), Christian, Albert (Louella), Nicholas and Mike (Louise) DiBlasio; brother-in-law, Paul O'Neal; sister-in-law, Millie DiBlasio; and niece Marie DiBlasio.

Friends and family may call from 4-7 P.M. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service with the Rosary will be held at 6:30 P.M.

Memorials can be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 40 Granville Street, Newark, Ohio 43055; Newark Catholic High School Athletic Association, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio, 43055; or the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

To share your memory of Theresa or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com
Published in the Advocate on July 17, 2019
