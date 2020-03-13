|
|
Theresa Ann (Nutter) Claggett-Walton
NEWARK - A funeral service for Theresa Ann (Nutter) Claggett-Walton, 83, of Newark, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Wally McLaughlin officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. A private burial will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville, OH.
Theresa passed away March 9, 2020, at The Inn at Chapel Grove. She was born September 14, 1936, in Newark, to the late Robert Bernard Nutter and Dorothy (Rowe) Nutter.
Theresa was a loving, caring, and dedicated mother and wife. She was married to Richard E. (Dick) Claggett from 1957 until his death in 1983; and Carl W. Walton from 1990 until his death in 2019.
Theresa was a 1954 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, and an employee of Owens Corning Fiberglas. She was on the Class of 1954 Reunion Committee, and attended regular luncheons with her Owens Corning friends. Through these connections, she maintained many life-long friendships throughout Licking County.
Theresa is survived by her only sibling, Roberta Nutter (Art) Wills; sons Robert Douglas Dillion and Eric (Jamie Dyer) Claggett; step-daughters Debbie Claggett (Jerry) Watkins and Carolyn Walton (Andy) Hoy; grandchildren: Hannah Claggett, Rachel Claggett (David) Jew, AJ (Mary) Hoy, Whitney Walton, Garon Walton, Tammy King, Troy Tator, Joey Tator; as well as an aunt, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Walton and step-daughter Reta (Walton) Reber; and first husband, Richard E. Claggett, daughter Cindy Claggett, and step daughter Joyce Claggett Rexroth.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Newark, OH.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020