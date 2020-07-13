1/1
Therese M. "Teri" Shriver
{ "" }
Therese M. "Teri" Shriver

Newark - A gathering of family and friends will celebrate the life of Therese M. "Teri" Shriver, age 61, of Newark, from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service.

Teri passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence with her husband at her side. She was born August 20, 1958 in Toul-Rosieres-en-Haye, France to the late Frank and Eleanor Coletta.

Teri enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She liked to sew, crochet, and play bingo when she could. She also loved listening to live music, especially when her husband, Rick was playing in his band. Teri was a licensed barber and had previously lived in Texas for many years.

She is survived by her husband of fourteen years, William R. "Rick" Shriver, Jr., whom she married on October 7, 2015; a son, Myles Joseph Shriver; a brother, Greg Coletta; a sister, Dolores "Dee" Colleta; and very special grandchildren, Payton, Warren, Andre and Myles, Jr. "Buddy".

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son.

Family and friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Shriver family.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
