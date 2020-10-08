Therese Marie Davidson
Granville - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Therese Marie Davidson, 86, Granville will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 10 A.M., Monday, October 12, 2020, with Msgr. Paul Enke as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, masks will be required.
Therese, a parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, died at Grant Medical Center on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on March 21, 1934, to the late Harry V. and Irene (Meier) Riesbeck.
A 1952 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, Therese retired from the commercial loan department at Park National Bank where she worked for over 20 years. She enjoyed the friendships made with her condo neighbors and the many card and BINGO games played. She loved to travel with her family, especially their trips to the beach. Above all, Therese adored her grandchildren, and was proud to be their biggest fan and avid supporter of all of their interests.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Paul Andrew Davidson, Patty (Brad) Essick, Catherine (Kevin) Rudduck, Terri (Jack) Weaver, and Susan (Kevin) Hicks; 9 grandchildren, Clark Bauman, Kolton Rudduck, Konnor (Kelsey) Rudduck, Logan (Olivia) Boucher, Dalton Boucher (Emily Faas) William Weaver, Jessica Weaver, Taryn (Ajay) Singh, and Dylan Hicks; great grandson, Ashwin Singh; another great-grandchild Singh soon to be born; siblings, Thomas (JoNell) Riesbeck, Rosemary (Arthur) Sellars, Donald (Cynthia) Riesbeck; sister-in-law, Martha Riesbeck; brother-in-law, Robert Davidson; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dachshund, Sophie.
In addition to her parents, Therese was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Davidson; brother, Raymond Riesbeck; sister, Phyllis Davidson; and sister-in-law, Theresa Riesbeck.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Therese's name be made to the Meals on Wheels Program of Centenary Methodist Church, 102 E. Broadway, Granville, Ohio 43023; or Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Therese or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com