Thomas C "Tom" Rickles
Sarasota - Tom was born on January 1, 1930 in Newark, Ohio. His parents were Helen (nee Irwin) and James Thomas Rickles. He grew up in Newark and went to Newark High School. In 1953, Tom graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio with a Bachelor's Degree. He majored in Business and Accounting and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.
After graduating from Ohio U, he attended University of Kentucky Graduate School.
Newark, Ohio. Tom's family and many friends there always had a special place in Tom's heart.
Jack Ewald was one of Tom's best friends from the time they met at Newark High School. They both graduated from Ohio University in 1953. Their friendship continued over the years.
Joan Foltz was another very close friend who met Tom's mother, Helen when they worked at Kresge's Dept. Store. Joan became a part of Tom's family living with his mother and grandmother, Essie Hankinson. She took wonderful care of Tom's mother and grandmother, especially near the end of Helen's life.
Sue Henry was another long time friend who knew Tom for many years. They shared lots of happy memories, and she always kept in touch.
After graduating from Ohio U, Tom worked for a sales company in Columbus, Ohio. Ashland Oil hired Tom as a salesman in 1964 and he moved to Indianapolis, Indiana. He had a positive, outgoing personality that worked well in his sales career.
Tom and Ginny, as her family called her, were married on June 19, 1965 at the First Presbyterian Church in Franklin, Indiana.
In 1967, Ashland transferred Tom to Ashland, KY, he made many friends in the company, the city, and with customers.
Later, in the fall of 1973, the company sent Tom to the Buffalo, N.Y. area. They lived in Williamsville, N.Y. He became Office Manager during his time there. Over the years Tom sold Valvoline Oil Products, and gasoline.
During his time in New York State Tom Traveled to Rochester, Albany, Erie, PA and many other places, even making sales in Toronto, Canada.
He made strong friendships with customers in these areas.
In January, 1984 Ashland transferred Tom to Ohio and they lived in Aurora, OH. (east of Cleveland). The company offices were in Canton, OH.
After Tom retired from Ashland Oil, Bill Englefield, owner of Englefield Oil, hired Tom to be Supervisor of Dealers Operations and he worked in the Akron, Kent, Stow and other areas where he was needed.
Tom worked for Ed Stephens, Vice President of Retail Sales for Englefield Oil, who became a good friend. He worked for Englefield Oil for 10 years before he retired.
The couple moved to Sarasota, FL in 1996, after they both retired. Lee Wetherington built a home for them in Turtle Rock.
Tom and Ellen, the middle name she used since her college graduation, loved to travel. They took trips to different area of Europe. These trips gave them many happy memories. They also made many good friends who gave them great support and help over the years.
Tom battled many health issues over the years. He had his first heart attack at 45, and his first bypass that same year in Buffalo, N.Y.
Twenty years later in 1995, he had his second heart bypass at the Cleveland Clinic.
In 2005, at age 75, he had emergency surgery for a ruptured abdominal aorta at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
In 2013, Tom was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure. Then in 2014, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. In 2015 he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and took a full course of radiation that year.
Tom was a wonderful man who had a great sense of humor and a positive outlook in life. He took great care of his wife, and told her he loved her every day. He will be missed by family and many friends.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a Shriner for over 60 years.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He also was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Carole (Neese) King, and Bob King, and his brother-in-law, Dick Neese and a niece, Laurie (Neese) Kendall.
He is survived by his wife, and his niece, Cindy King Ross, husband Scott, and son Liam of Tallahassee, FL and her son, Chris Wesley, of Little Rock, AK. Also surviving Tom is his nephew, Rob King of Washington, D.C.; his niece, Catharine (Neese) Healy and her husband Kevin of Asheville, N.C.; nephew, Steve Neese of Denver, CO; nephew, Mark Neese of Bangkok, Thailand and his two daughters, great niece, Danielle Hilson (Paul) and their two daughters and one son; great nephew, Michael Rushing of Charlotte, N.C. and his two daughters and his sister-in-law, Joyce (Neese) Ashman.
A memorial service for Tom will be held at a later date at Church of the Palms Presbyterian Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., , or any .
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 17, 2019