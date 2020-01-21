|
|
Thomas Dew
Nashport - Thomas E. Dew, 73, of Nashport, Ohio died after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House. He was born on August 19, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio and was the son of Dr. William & Emma (Curtiss) Dew. He graduated from Worthington H.S. and attended The Ohio State University.
He was a musician and performed professionally with many bands over a long career. His albums with the Fields Brothers were recorded and distributed by Jessup/Sun Records. He also propagated his love of music by teaching banjo & guitar for 50 years, including at C.A. House of Music in Zanesville, Ohio and Martin Music in Newark, Ohio. He was an authority on vintage stringed instruments.
He is survived by his wife of 48 yrs, Cathleen (Cavanaugh) Dew; one daughter, Amy (Dew) Bjornstad of Zanesville; one son, Curtiss Dew of Port St. Lucie, Florida; three grandchildren, Bryson Bjornstad of Columbus, Ohio, Valerie Bjornstad and Melanie Bjornstad, both of Zanesville.
He was preceded in death by his sister Linda Kendall; grandparents, Dr. Frank & Francis Dew and Dr. Edward & Iva Curtiss; niece, Christina Cavanaugh.
Calling hours will be 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bryan Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave, Zanesville, Ohio. Funeral services will be 10:30am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Knights of Columbus Hall, 275 Sunrise Center Dr., Zanesville, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Musicians Against Childhood Cancer, 1434 S. 3 Bs and K Road, Galena, Ohio 43021.
