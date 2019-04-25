|
Pastor Thomas Friend
Heath - Pastor Thomas Friend, age 73, of Heath, Ohio passed away at his residence on April 23, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1945 in Tiltonsville, Ohio to the late Earl and Naomi (Boke) Friend.
Thomas was the pastor of Abundant Life Apostolic Church for 28 years. He also owned Friend Heating and Air and served customers for over 38 years. Thomas graduated from Tiltonsville High School in 1964 and then completed a 4-year apprenticeship for heating and air. He also earned an Associate's Degree from Apostolic Bible Institute (ABI) of Oakdale, MN. Thomas was a hard worker who loved the Lord and his family.
Thomas is survived by his wife Cynthia (Smith) Friend, whom he married on June 20, 1970 at Oneness Apostolic Church in Newark, Ohio. Cynthia's father Charles Smith and her uncle Guy Smith officiated their wedding. Thomas and Cynthia were blessed to enjoy over 48 years together as husband and wife, serving the Lord. Thomas is also survived by three children, Thomas E. (Nicole) Friend II of Tipp City, Ohio, Kimberly (Shane) Zimmerman and Charlie (Kristy) Friend, both of Heath, Ohio, four siblings: Daniel (Becky) Friend, Dora Powell, John Friend, Ellen (Pete) Verdeja, and five grandchildren.
Thomas was predeceased by his parents and seven siblings.
Viewing will be on Friday April 26, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am at Abundant Life Apostolic Church, 732 Jacksontown Road, Heath, Ohio 43056. The funeral service will follow at 11 am at the church, with Pastors Thomas E. Friend II, Charlie Friend, Jody Jones and Robert Fries officiating. Burial will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens, 4244 Marion Road NE, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Flowers may be delivered to the church on Thursday between 1-3 pm and Friday from 8-10 am. The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to New Life Worship Center, 3350 Benchwood Road, Dayton, Ohio 45415, Attention Pastor Thomas Friend II. Donation envelopes will be available at the church the day of the service. For additional information and to view Thomas's online obituary please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 25, 2019