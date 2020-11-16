Thomas Gordon
Thomas Gordon, age 79, passed away after an extended illness at Hanover House in Massillon on November 12, 2020.
He was born on October 14, 1941 to David and Katherine (Warren) Midgley. He was raised by Mary E. Morrison and George Waddell Morrison.
Thomas attended Newark High School, where he was a member of the National Honors Society. He then earned a bachelors and master's degree from Ohio University. Thomas taught history, government and algebra at Heath Ohio's High School from 1964-1972. He served as a curriculum developer and Instructional Supervisor in Perry, Athens and Hocking Counties. He was the supervisor Bicentennial Activities Coordinator for Stark County Schools and organized the county-wide program, Pioneer Arts and Crafts Program. Thomas also organized demonstrations for fifth graders who received the Valley Forge Freedom Foundation's Highest Presidential Award. He was a social science and language arts adjunct instructor at Stark State College for fifteen years until his retirement in 1997.
Thomas attended Marlboro Christian Church. He was an avid antiques collector and fisherman. Thomas loved to travel wherever his vehicle could take him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Diane Wellman, whom he married October 30, 2013 after being together since 1988; his daughters, Kara Gordon of Gates Mills, OH and Keely (Barry) Kalb of North Canton; his grandson, Tyler Kalb of North Canton; brothers, David (Carol) Midgley, Jon (Jessie) Midgley; 2 nephews; and 4 nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no services will be held.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com
