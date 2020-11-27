1/
Thomas Hunter
1934 - 2020
Thomas Hunter

Newark - Thomas L. Hunter, age 86, of Newark, passed away at Chapel Grove on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1934 to the late Ralph and Jessie (Jones) Hunter in Newark, OH.

Private services will be held at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055.

Tom was as a firefighter for the City of Newark for 29 years. After retiring, he worked for the Licking County Prosecutor's office as an investigator for an additional 13 years. He was also a member of the Newark Masons and a past Exalted Ruler of The Elks, post 391. In his free time, Tom enjoyed golf and harness racing.

He is survived by his children, Dawn Worley, and Tom (Brenda) Hunter; grandchildren, Mackenzie (Nate) Wilkins, Tori (Dustin) Kramer, and Abbie Hunter; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda (Null) Hunter; brothers, Larry Hunter, Ralph "Jack" Hunter, and Don Hunter, and their spouses.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 88 N 5th St, Newark, OH 43055.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
