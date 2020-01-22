Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
4905 Jacksontown Rd
Heath, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cummons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Cummons


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Cummons Obituary
Thomas J. Cummons

NEWARK - Thomas J. Cummons, 73, of Newark, died Friday evening Jan 17, 2020 at Altercare Newark, Ohio surrounded by family. He was born January 27, 1946 in Newark, Ohio to the late Juanita "Kitty" (Varner) and Clarence "Jack" Cummons.

He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Shannon Cummons, Carol Cummons, and Phoenix Phillips; son in laws, Aaron Ardle and Jason Phillips; grandsons, Ethan Wright and Spencer Phillips, and siblings, Kacy and Russell Reagan and Scott and Cindy Cummons.

Tom graduated from Newark High School and retired from Owens Corning where he worked 20 plus years as a carpenter. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Tom loved music, Ohio State Football and baking especially baking cheesecakes. He also loved camping with his extended family and friends every Labor Day weekend. He had the biggest heart and helped anyone in need. He will be missed by many.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Clarence Cummons, Juanita Varner and his god son Joshua Sunkle.

A Celebration of Life service for will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at 6 pm at Cornerstone Church, 4905 Jacksontown Rd., Heath, Ohio.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now