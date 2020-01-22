|
Thomas J. Cummons
NEWARK - Thomas J. Cummons, 73, of Newark, died Friday evening Jan 17, 2020 at Altercare Newark, Ohio surrounded by family. He was born January 27, 1946 in Newark, Ohio to the late Juanita "Kitty" (Varner) and Clarence "Jack" Cummons.
He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Shannon Cummons, Carol Cummons, and Phoenix Phillips; son in laws, Aaron Ardle and Jason Phillips; grandsons, Ethan Wright and Spencer Phillips, and siblings, Kacy and Russell Reagan and Scott and Cindy Cummons.
Tom graduated from Newark High School and retired from Owens Corning where he worked 20 plus years as a carpenter. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
Tom loved music, Ohio State Football and baking especially baking cheesecakes. He also loved camping with his extended family and friends every Labor Day weekend. He had the biggest heart and helped anyone in need. He will be missed by many.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Clarence Cummons, Juanita Varner and his god son Joshua Sunkle.
A Celebration of Life service for will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at 6 pm at Cornerstone Church, 4905 Jacksontown Rd., Heath, Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020