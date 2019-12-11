Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hannigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Hannigan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. Hannigan Obituary
Thomas M. Hannigan

Millersport - Funeral services celebrating the life of Thomas Michael Hannigan, of Millersport, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the chapel of The Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Jacksontown Cemetery.

Tom passed away suddenly on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Lancaster. He was born in Newark on November 4, 1950 the son of the late John M and Rose Mary (Duffy) Hannigan. He was a graduate of Newark H.S., class of 1968 and served honorably in the US Navy. A graduate of COTC with an AAS in engineering; Tom retired after a long career as a supervisor in the automotive industry.

Tom enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, travel, time at the beach and was an avid OSU Buckeye fan. He unselfishly shared the gift of life through organ donation.

Tom is survived by his wife Gwen, his sons Shawn (Dena) Hannigan, John (Katy) Hannigan; his grandchildren Kamryn, Meabella, Mikey, Lincoln, Lucas, Shae and A.J.; his siblings Connie (Butch) Osborn, Rick (Shelly) Hannigan, Teena (Kevin) Ferrebee, John (Kathy) Hannigan, brother-in-law Dave Taylor; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, December 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, 56 South Main St. in Thornville.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Tom and his family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -