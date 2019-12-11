|
Thomas M. Hannigan
Millersport - Funeral services celebrating the life of Thomas Michael Hannigan, of Millersport, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the chapel of The Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Jacksontown Cemetery.
Tom passed away suddenly on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Lancaster. He was born in Newark on November 4, 1950 the son of the late John M and Rose Mary (Duffy) Hannigan. He was a graduate of Newark H.S., class of 1968 and served honorably in the US Navy. A graduate of COTC with an AAS in engineering; Tom retired after a long career as a supervisor in the automotive industry.
Tom enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, travel, time at the beach and was an avid OSU Buckeye fan. He unselfishly shared the gift of life through organ donation.
Tom is survived by his wife Gwen, his sons Shawn (Dena) Hannigan, John (Katy) Hannigan; his grandchildren Kamryn, Meabella, Mikey, Lincoln, Lucas, Shae and A.J.; his siblings Connie (Butch) Osborn, Rick (Shelly) Hannigan, Teena (Kevin) Ferrebee, John (Kathy) Hannigan, brother-in-law Dave Taylor; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, December 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, 56 South Main St. in Thornville.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Tom and his family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019