Thomas R. Spring
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas R. "Tom" Spring, age 78, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with Fr. Anthony Lonzo, as celebrant.
Tom passed Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born March 19, 1942 in Newark, to the late Herman and Lillian O. (Mullin) Spring, the youngest of 11 children.
Tom attended St. Francis School and was a student of the first junior class to attend Newark Catholic High School where he graduated in 1960. After high school Tom joined the U.S. Air Force and completed four years of service. He retired from Bayer where he did injection molding. Tom was a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament where he served as a lector. He volunteered at Blessed Sacrament school and was very devoted to helping with various projects. He was a member of the St. Leonard Knights of Columbus. He also volunteered with the Licking County Players.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Ambrus) Spring, whom he married December 4, 1971; five children, Jackie Spring, Thomas (Shari) Spring, Jr, Renee' Spring, Chris (Abby) Spring, Jennifer Spring all of Newark; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Josephine Campbell of Newark.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marcie; infant son, Jeffrey Spring (1976); three brothers and six sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 394 East Main Street, Newark, OH 43055 or American Cancer Society.
No calling hours will be observed. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Spring family
Published in Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.