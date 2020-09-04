1/1
Thomas R. Wolford
Thomas R. Wolford

Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life Thomas "Tom" R. Wolford, age 95, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, with Chaplain Mark Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.

Tom was a graduate of Newark High School, and later proudly represented his country by serving in the United States Army from 1943-46. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and active with various organizations including, the Newark Masonic Lodge #97 and U.A.W #1037.

Tom always had a good sense of humor and was always willing to help others in their time of need. He enjoyed fishing in Canada and spending winters in Clearwater, Florida with his late wife, Naroella. He had previously worked at Rockwell International for many years before retiring. Tom was a kind and caring man who will be sadly missed by family and friends.

He is survived by his son, J. Thomas Wolford and his wife, Jane, who was thought of as a daughter; and a grandson, Jason T. Wolford, all of Newark.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Naroella B. Wolford (2011), whom he married on June 8, 1946; and six brothers, John P. Wolford, George A. Wolford, Darwin E. Wolford, Reed W. Wolford, Donald Wolford and Caroll Wolford

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, September 9, one hour prior to the service (9:30 -10:30 a.m.) at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Wolford family.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
SEP
9
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
SEP
9
Burial
Newark Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
