Thomas Sledge Engeman
- - Thomas Sledge Engeman, age 74, passed away peacefully in his home on March 11, 2019.
He was born in Arlington, Virginia on September 7, 1944 to George and Ida Engeman.
Dr. Engeman highly valued education and received his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his Ph.D. from Claremont-McKenna College. Aside from his academic achievements he was a member of the Cornell 1965 National Championship Rowing team.
Dr. Engeman was a professor of Political Science for 30 years at Loyola University in Chicago, IL. An expert in American Politics and the Founding Fathers, he authored several academic works and many books. He spent most of his adult life as a resident of Highland Park, IL and moved to Ohio in 2011 to be closer to his family.
Dr. Engeman enjoyed spending his summers at the family home in Lake George, NY, arguing politics and was a lover of animals.
Dr Engeman was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Zanesville, OH. A service in his memory will be held at the church at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Friends and family may call an hour before the service begins.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Riis of Thornville; son, Morgan (Abby) Engeman and grandchildren Reese, David and Anniston, all of Thornville; brother William (Nancy) Engeman of Lancaster; sister Frances (Calvin) Goldscheider of Washington, D.C.; sister Gloria Robertson of Boston, MA; and several nieces and nephews.
Tom's family would like to offer a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of the Carol Strawn Center and the wonderful team of Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Hospice, the Carol Strawn Center or St. James Episcopal Church.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 17, 2019