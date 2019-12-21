|
Thomas Ulrich "Tommy" Radu
Newark - Thomas Ulrich "Tommy" Radu, age 66, of Newark, Ohio, passed away peacefully early on the morning of Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home. He was a 1971 graduate of Reynoldsburg High School in Columbus. Upon graduation, Tommy followed in his father's footsteps into the construction industry, where he rose to the position of Construction Superintendent, building for companies like Vantage, Gutknecht, Contrak, and Fortney-Weygandt. A devout Christian, he was active in various churches through his life, most recently at Alive Vineyard Church in Newark, volunteering his time in their homeless ministry. His family, faith, and close friends formed the center of his life, and he tended each with loving hands. Tommy was also a man of many talents and hobbies. He loved to sing and play guitar, from gospel to country to classic rock. He was a published poet. He loved woodworking, and was a gifted carpenter and lathe operator. He loved to travel and experience new places. He loved life, and he loved to laugh. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Eunice Radu; he is survived by his beloved daughter and son-in-law Rachel and Vance Lindsay, daughter Tara Radu, granddaughters Kiara and Kaleyah Lindsay, and his grandson Javon, his "little buddy"; also by his sister Marsha Radu of Las Vegas, NV, brother Gavin Radu of Newark, and nephew Larry Thompson of Columbus. A memorial service for family, and close friends by invitation, will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 2pm at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home at 985 N. 21st St. Newark, Ohio 43055. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the , a cause that was close to his heart. To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019