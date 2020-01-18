|
Timothy Hardbarger
Newark - Timothy Craig Hardbarger, 39, of Newark, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. Tim passed away from cancer and fought courageously for nearly a year. He was born May 26, 1980 to Craig E. Hardbarger and Patricia A. (Waters) Winegardner.
Tim worked at Dynamic Construction as Field Superintendent and R-F Technician for 17 years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, hunting, and boating. He earned his Captain's license and enjoyed leading deep-water fishing expeditions. He lived life to the fullest and loved making memories with family and friends. Tim had an adventurous spirit that often led him to many destinations, but his favorite was Key West, FL. Tim would frequently go out of his way to help a family member or friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Winegardner; father, Craig (Linda Miller) Hardbarger; two sisters, Mandy (John Dougherty) Hardbarger and Denise (Charles Kindred) Hardbarger; nieces and nephews, Leighton (Rachel), Tristian, Kristian, Willow, Bodhi, and Oliver; great niece and nephew, Emma and Jace; and maternal grandfather, James Waters.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents; Lee and Louise Hardbarger; maternal grandmother, Alta Waters; and beloved cousin, Jay Hardbarger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020