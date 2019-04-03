|
Timothy J. Moran
Westerville - Timothy J. Moran (69) of Westerville, Ohio died on March 31, 2019 from bile duct cancer, after being diagnosed in December of 2018. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Cindy (Whitehead) Moran; daughters, Melissa Moran (Kevin Casper) and Betsy Hall; grandchildren, Flora, Kaden, McKenzie, Carson, Joel and Brooke. Tim shared a special bond with his granddaughter Flora Palma Moran, and grandson Kaden Perry Moran. Tim was a graduate of Heath (OH) High School. He attended Ohio University and was an honors graduate of Central Ohio Technical College with a degree in Business Management. He also successfully completed several courses at the John Glenn School of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University. Tim was drafted into the U. S. Army in 1969. He served a one-year tour of duty in South Vietnam and was promoted to sergeant E-5 while serving with the 20th Engineer Brigade, II Field Force. He was awarded several commendations/medals including the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 bronze battle stars, and the Army Commendation Medal for "Meritorious Service in the Republic of Vietnam." He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1971. Tim was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and AMVETS. He was a charter member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 55. Tim was grateful that he was accepted to go on the Honor Flight Columbus to Washington, D.C. this past Veteran's Day. Tim was also a member of the Moose Lodge in Anna Maria Island, Florida. He was retired from the Big Bear Company and the State of Ohio. Tim worked in several Big Bear stores including Newark, Heath, Lancaster and Columbus. He held several positions with the state, including Chief of the Veterans Services Division at the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services and Director of the Delaware, Ohio O.B.E.S. office. He began his state career as the Veterans Employment Representative in the Newark. Ohio O.B.E.S. office. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday 4-8 p.m. where service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m., Dr. David Hogg, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Honor Flight Columbus or Central Ohio Hospice.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 3, 2019