Timothy Renicker
Newark - Timothy R. Renicker, age 63, of Newark, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1956 to the late Floyd and Betty (Leggett) Renicker in Newark, OH.
Tim will be laid to rest at Hanover Cemetery. There will be no public services at this time.
Tim worked for Bowerston Shale Company. In his free time, he enjoyed camping and going to races with his family or supporting the Licking Valley sports teams.
He is survived by his children, Phillip (Katie) Renicker and Kara Walters; granddaughter, Ava Renicker; and sister, Linda Foltz.
In addition to his parents, Tim is preceded in death by his sister, Georgianna Thomas.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020