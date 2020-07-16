Timothy Rostorfer II
Thornville - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Timothy Alan Rostorfer II, 27, of Thornville, will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 20, 2020 in the chapel of the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Paul Hansen as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Brownsville.
Tim died suddenly on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Buckeye Lake. He was born November 17, 1992, in Newark, the son of Timothy Alan Rostorfer I of Kirkersville and Martha (Benninghofen) Rostorfer Cooperrider of Thornville.
Tim attended Kirkersville Elementary, then Etna Elementary, Heath Junior High School and graduated from Lakewood High School, class of 2011. He was captain of the Lakewood Lancers H.S. football team. He served honorably in the US Marine Corps 2012-2016.
He was employed as a delivery driver for Creno's Pizza and custodian for St Paul's Lutheran Church in Glenford, where he was a member. He enjoyed bowling and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his step father Forrest Cooperrider, Brother Mark Rostorfer of Hebron, half-brother Charles Sheley, step-brother Austin (Rachel) Cooperrider, step-sisters Jaci Cooperrider, Tammy Powell and Catherine Cooperrider. Uncles James (Kathy) Rostorfer and Bill (Ryan Wertz) Benninghofen.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 19, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home, 285 East Main St in Kirkersville. Masks must be worn in the funeral home and social distancing will be practiced.
The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Glenford. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Tim and his family. Hoskinsonfuneral.com