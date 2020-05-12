|
Tina Baker
Dresden - Tina L. Baker, 59, of Heath, Ohio, formerly of Adamsville, Ohio died Monday evening, May 11, 2020 at her home. Her loving family was at her side.
Born November 19, 1960 in Zanesville, Ohio, she is a daughter of Paul and Kathleen (Adams) Vansickle of Adamsville and was a 1979 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. Tina was a former school bus driver for Head Start of Coshocton and she operated Tina's Bakery from her home. She attended Marne United Methodist Church and she enjoyed doing crafts, traveling and coloring.
Surviving in addition to her parents are two daughters, Renee (Jarrod) Dennis of Heath and Kelly Jo Baker of Coshocton, Ohio; one son, James Baker of Coshocton and nine grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Susan (Jim) Untied of Dresden; one brother, Paul David Vansickle of West Lafayette, Ohio, a very special cousin, Winston Fostor of Coshocton and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street. Social distancing will be observed.
Private family funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Wiseman officiating. Burial will be in Bethesda Church Cemetery near Adamsville.
Published in the Advocate from May 12 to May 13, 2020