1949 - 2019
Gunnison, CO - Tina Kay Montgomery, 70, formerly of Newark, passed away in her home on June 20, 2019. She was born February 13, 1949 in Newark to the late Lazarus and Wilma A. (Woodard) Franga.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Lee Montgomery, loving daughter, Wendi (Mark) Zabel; grandchildren, Sykora, Dakota, and Kansa Zabel; brother, Lowell (Linda) Franga; stepmother, Joyce Franga; and special cousins, Carletta Vasta, Denise Whitt, and Carl Marquis.

Tina loved her yorkies, Shandi, Mia, and Tessalee. She was an avid reader, loved roses, and talking with her family every day.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tina's name to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. Heath, OH 43056.

Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Advocate on July 6, 2019
