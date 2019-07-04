|
|
Tina Sponhaltz
Harbor Hills - Memorial services, celebrating the life of Tina Marie Sponhaltz, 63, of Hebron, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Brian Harkness as celebrant.
Tina passed away suddenly at her home in Hebron on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born in Steubenville, on February 14, 1956, the daughter of the late Anthony Nicholas and Louise (Kubik) Slaga.
Tina loved to crochet and garden, as well as watch old vintage movies. She was a loving mother to her two sons, and a very loyal supporter of Rex's coaching career.
She is survived by her family: Husband Rex, whom she married on March 23, 1978, her two sons Sean (Allison) Sponhaltz and Zachary (Kasia) Sponhaltz; her siblings Anthony (Dorothy) Slaga, Thomas (Mary) Slaga, Edward Slaga and JoAnn (John) Russell; her grandson Roarke; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Diane Slaga and her niece Tina Slaga.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until time of the Memorial Service on Tuesday at the Funeral Home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mental Health America of Licking County, 65 Messemer Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville is honored to care for Tina and the Sponhaltz family.
Published in the Advocate on July 4, 2019