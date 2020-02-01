|
Todd Bickle
Frazeysburg - Todd A. Bickle, 60, of Zanesville, Ohio died Thursday morning, January 30, 2020 in the emergency department of Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
Born December 24, 1959 in Zanesville he was a son of Robert L. and Joan M. (Layman) Bickle of Zanesville. Todd was a lifetime resident of Muskingum County and was a 1978 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. He earned an associate degree from Muskingum Area Technical College, now known as Zane State. At the time of his death Mr. Bickle was serving as the Clerk of Courts for the Muskingum County Common Pleas Court and the Fifth District Court of Appeals, positions he has held for 28 years. He held a diploma from the American Institute of Banking and was a member and past president of the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association. Todd was also a member and past president of the Ohio Council of County Officials; a member of the Muskingum County Township Trustees Clerks Association; the Fraternal Order of Police Associates Lodge #16; Zanesville Charity Newsies Association, Inc.; Muskingum Valley Old Times Association Century Club; New Concord Area Board of Trade, Inc.; Zanesville Ducks Unlimited; past president of the former Dillon Area Advisory Council, Inc.; and a statutory member of the Muskingum County Records Commission. He served as the Governor's appointee to the State of Ohio Automated Title Processing Board and he was very active in the State and local Republican Party, serving many times as a campaign chairman for local officials.
Surviving in addition to his parents is his loving wife of 38 years, Kristi K. (Good) Bickle whom he married January 30, 1982; his two children, Nicole Bickle and Ryan Bickle and his granddaughter, Rylyn Kaye Miller. Also surviving is a brother and sister in-law, Greg and Penny Bickle; his brothers in-law, Shawn (Robin) Good and Rusty Good; his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Bickle, Greg Bickle, Brandie Bickle, Bobby Bickle, Matt Good and Tessa Good and many great nieces and great nephews.
Todd was a very devoted Christian. He was a member of the Frazeysburg United Methodist Church and was a devoted servant to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Roseville, Ohio. His faith in God and devotion to his family were most important to him. His passion for life was always to serve God, serve his family and to serve the people of Zanesville and Muskingum County. His goal was to leave his family and community in a better place. For those fortunate enough to have known and worked with Todd, all would say "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED". Thank you so much, Todd. We miss you!
Calling hours will be 3pm to 8pm Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Frazeysburg United Methodist Church, 87 West Second Street with Pastor Jeff Belt and Pastor John Kay officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the committal service, a small gathering will be held at the Zanesville Country Club, 1300 Country Club Drive, Zanesville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frazeysburg United Methodist Church.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020