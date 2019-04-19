|
Todd Bryan Dehus
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Todd Bryan Dehus, 53, of Newark, will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Heath Church. Burial will follow in Welsh Hills Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church, 525 S. 30th Street, Heath on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Todd was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 26, 1965 to the late Joseph S. Dehus and Becky A. (Lloyd) Dehus, who survives. He passed away at his residence on April 17, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.
Todd received his Master's Degree from The Ohio State University. He started his career with Newark City Schools in 2002 as a 4th grade teacher at North Elementary. Todd worked at North Elementary, Hillview Elementary, Legend Elementary and Liberty Middle School. He was also a gifted Intervention Specialist, and an elementary math and science coach. Todd is leaving Newark City Schools with 17 years of service.
Todd was an active member of First Baptist Heath, where served as a Sunday school teacher and was a member of the Newark Teachers Association. He enjoyed listing to music, gardening, was a mid-century architecture buff and was an avid historian. Todd was selfless, helping anyone in need and was beyond humble. He leaves behind a legacy, and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his loving wife of 21 years, Ginger L. (Gibson) Dehus, whom he married May 31, of 1997; children, Hannah Renee Dehus, Nathan Kelly Dehus and Greta Katherine Dehus; sister, Renee L. (Kevin) Echard; sister-in-law, Lucinda (Michael) Fleming; aunt, Sally Hamilton; niece and nephews, T.J., Dylan, Lydia, Martin and Ben; and numerous friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in made in memory of Todd, to Foundation For Hospice of Central or to Newark City Schools. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Todd or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Todd and the Dehus family.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 19, 2019