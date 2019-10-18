|
Tommy F. Taylor
Moore Haven - Tommy F. Taylor 75 of Moore Haven, Florida former resident of Millersport, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October16, 2019 at his residence.
He worked for Rockwell International Corp. as a grinder with 33 years of service and later owned and operated Taylor Maintenance on Buckeye Lake.
He was a member of Millersport United Methodist Church and also was a regular attendee of Lakeport Christian Church and 50 year member of Alturas Masonic Lodge 537 F & AM. Tommy was an avid trapper, hunter, fishermen and loved boating and water skiing. He was also known as a handyman and loved to garden.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Karen S. Quilliam; daughters, Dodi Brinkman of Newark, Ohio and Ami (Tim) Boch of Granville, Ohio; grandchildren, Whittney (Caleb) Priest, Ryli (Tyler) Ball, Carley Barrett, Casey and Jessa Boch; sister-in-law, Ruthann Taylor; brother-in-law, Randy Quilliam; mother-in-law, Maxine Quilliam; many nieces and nephews and his feline companion, Speedo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mabel Taylor, sister, Barbara James and brother, Ralph Taylor.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Millersport United Methodist Church with Pastors Jim Condrey and Scott Sims officiating. Burial will follow in Millersport Cemetery. Friends may visit Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with the Alturas Masonic Lodge 537 F & AM having a memorial service on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeport Christian Church, Lakeport, Florida with a lunch to follow.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019